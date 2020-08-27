A Crappy Boat Ride, a Record Catch, and a Fly Fishing Frenzy

So, Sports Illustrated isn’t exactly known for its wall-to-wall fly fishing coverage. In fact, since some friends of mine who used to cover the NBA left the magazine, I don’t remember the last time I picked up an issue.

But they just put together a great piece that features an excerpt from Monte Burke’s book Lords of the Fly: Madness, Obsession and the Hunt for the World-Record Tarpon.

If you have any interest in tarpon, or just fly fishing in general, this is a fantastic read. And the fact it’s in Sports Illustrated? Well, exposure to the sport isn’t always a bad thing for fly fishing, especially these days.

Read the story in full here.