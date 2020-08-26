Army Corps of Engineers Denies Pebble Permit

As reported yesterday by Hatch Magazine, Politico, and other sources, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers formally announced that they won’t allow Pebble Mine to move forward.

In a stunning reversal, the Corps said that the Pebble Mine Project, as currently proposed, “could have substantial environmental impacts within the unique Bristol Bay watershed and lacks adequate compensatory mitigation . . . Therefore, the Corps finds that the project, as currently proposed, cannot be permitted under section 404 of the Clean Water Act.”

You can read the full update directly from the Corps here.