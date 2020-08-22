New Record Yellowstone Cutthroat Caught

According to KTVB 7 in Boise, Idaho, a Texas angler named Sam Hix caught a 30.5-inch Yellowstone cutthroat trout from the Snake River on August 7. The fish was, thankfully, released to swim another day.

This catch breaks the previous record, set in 2016, of a 28.5-inch Yellowstone cutthroat.

Seeing these records break is good in a lot of ways, because it means that conservation is working. If these big fish exist, then the rest of the population has to be robust. And that’s certainly the case for Yellowstone cutthroat trout, at least in the Snake River.

