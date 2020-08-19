Are Bears Showing us New Salmon Streams?

This is one of those stories that gives me hope for the future of conservation. As you can read in Chris Hunt’s latest piece in Hatch Magazine, there’s a strong possibility that Arctic grizzly bears are showing us new, heretofore undocumented salmon streams in Alaska’s Brooks Range.

I’ll share this quote from the article, then I strongly suggest you go ahead and read it in its entirety, here.

“Matthew Sorum, GANPP biologist, noted that the Park Service documented fishing brown bears on one remote river system about 300 miles via bushplane from Fairbanks. While that may not be a remarkable discovery in and of itself, what is remarkable is that the headwaters of the river system had not been previously documented as a spawning stream for migrating chum and chinook salmon.”