I’ve yet to meet an angler who doesn’t like bonefish – but it’s not a new fad. Back in the 1960s, even, anglers were targeting bonefish in the waters off Florida. This awesome old video shows the late Jimmie Albright guiding a client into bonefish. The first one tips the scales at eight pounds.

Take a few minutes and watch this video. It’ll make your Friday better – I promise.