Simms Debuts New FlyWeight Waders

Simms recently announced that they’ll have a new wader available in January 2021 – a product they’ve dubbed “FlyWeight Waders.” These waders, according to Fly Fisherman Magazine, have stretch panels in strategic places to allow for more flexibility while on the water. Simms is also including a Hex Grid chest that looks like it’s supposed to replace the traditional front patches on current waders.

