Simms Debuts New FlyWeight Waders

August 2, 2020 By: Spencer Durrant

Simms recently announced that they’ll have a new wader available in January 2021 – a product they’ve dubbed “FlyWeight Waders.” These waders, according to Fly Fisherman Magazinehave stretch panels in strategic places to allow for more flexibility while on the water. Simms is also including a Hex Grid chest that looks like it’s supposed to replace the traditional front patches on current waders.

You can see more pictures, and video, here.