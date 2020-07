Per a release from Yanko Design, there’s a new Tenkara rod available, for those who enjoy this style of fly fishing. The MUTANT is a 3-in-1 rod that’s supposed to collapse down to just 25.5 inches. That makes it ideal for packing.

The MUTANT is supposed to have a bit more power in the tip, to better turn larger fish in heavy currents.

Read more about the MUTANT here.