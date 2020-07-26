Pebble Mine Likely to Move Forward

According to Hatch Magazine, one of fly fishing’s largest conservation voices, the proposed Pebble mine in Bristol Bay, Alaska, is likely to receive permission to move forward. While the actual permit has yet to be awarded to the Pebble partnership, a release of the Environmental Impact Study by the Environmental Protection Agency says that developing the mine wouldn’t have adverse effects on the Bristol Bay region.

Bristol Bay is home to the world’s largest run of sockeye salmon, and the commercial fishing industry there provides around $1.5 billion to the Alaskan economy on a yearly basis. In addition, around 14,000 people depend on Bristol Bay for work, while 30 native tribes in the region use Bristol Bay’s salmon fishery to continue on their subsistence-based way of life.

You can read more of the details about the impact the Pebble mine will have on Bristol Bay here.