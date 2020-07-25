U.S. House Passes Great American Outdoors Act

Per a press release from the American Fly Fishing Trade Association (AFFTA), the U.S. House of Representatives passed the Great American Outdoors Act (GAOA).

The release reads:

Yesterday, the House approved the Great American Outdoors Act (GAOA) with a resounding vote of 310–107. Its passage ensures full and permanent funding – $900 million annually – for the Land and Water Conservation Fund (LWCF), and also dedicates another $9.5 billion over the next five years to tackle maintenance backlogs in our National Parks and other public lands and waters. The bill now goes to the president’s desk for his signature.

Read more of the release here.