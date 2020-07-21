PA Fish and Boat Commission Looking at Adding Fishing Access
The Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission is reportedly looking to add 58 acres of fishing access for anglers, according to new from Penn Live.
The property is located along Conewago Creek, where the river is designated as catch-and-release fly fishing only. The current owners want to sell the land for $406,000.
You can read more about the sale of the land here.
