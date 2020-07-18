Interview: The Future of Conservation with Roman Dial

Earlier this year, I had the chance to sit down with legendary Alaskan explorer Roman Dial. I reviewed his book The Adventurer’s Son, and in addition to discussing his book, I set aside some time to delve into one of our shared passions – conservation.

Dial is a professor of biology at Alaska Pacific University, and is more keenly aware of the natural world than almost anyone else I’ve ever met. He has fascinating insights into what the future of wildlife and wilderness conservation looks like, and as anglers, we can learn a lot from him.

You can listen to the full interview here.