Throwback Thursday: The First Marlin On a Fly

Catching a marlin on a fly rod has long been a dream of mine, even before I read Hemingway’s Old Man and the Sea. So, for today’s Throwback Thursday, I figured why not look to the past for examples of catching these massive fish on a fly rod?

What I found is a video that supposedly shows off the first marlin ever caught on a fly.

Check it out, and remember – it’s old footage, so don’t expect full HD quality.