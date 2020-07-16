5 Tips for Casting to Rising Trout

At this point in the year, the trout in our heavily-trafficked waters are much more suspicious than they were two months ago. On Tuesday, I floated the Green River in Utah, in the middle of a pretty good caddis and yellow sally hatch. The fish that rose to my dry fly did so timidly, as if they were scared of getting caught.

I suspect it’s this way on a lot of rivers right now, especially with the added pressure that I’m seeing most waters receive. So that’s why I wanted to share this recent piece from Fly Lords, where Owen Rossi discusses some great tips on how to cast to rising trout.

Read the piece in full here.