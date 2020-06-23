RIO Launches New SlickCast Fly Lines

RIO Products, manufacturer of world class fly lines, leaders, tippet material and flies, announce the release of a radical new coating technology called SlickCast.

SlickCast is a fly line coating that has been formulated and developed by RIO’s R&D team with the goal of creating the slickest, most durable fly line on the market. The proof that the R&D team have met and surpassed this goal has been shown in lab tests, where fly lines built with SlickCast have the lowest amount of friction to ever have been measured in a fly line. This exceptionally low friction makes it easier to shoot line – resulting in longer casts, easier distance, and effortless feeding of slack into extended drag-free drifts.

It is not just in slickness that fly lines built with SlickCast excel, but in life span and longevity too. SlickCast’s proprietary formulation produces an exceptionally tough, durable fly line, with lab tests showing the coating to be 33% more resistant to cracking, and over 140% more resistant to abrasion than the next toughest fly line on the market.

SlickCast creates the slickest, most durable fly lines in history. Lines built with SlickCast out cast, and out last everything else on the market, ensuring that this industry changing technology sets the new benchmark in fly line performance.

RIO launches this new coating by upgrading its core trout lines; the RIO Gold, RIO Grand, RIO Perception and Technical Trout, with the new SlickCast coating. Fly fishers around the world will marvel at the performance increase, and extended life span that this new coating gives their go-to trout lines.