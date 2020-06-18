Cutthroat Eggs Harvested for Conservation

On Monday, I had the chance to accompany fisheries biologists with the Utah Division of Wildlife Resources (UDWR) as they went into the Uinta Mountains to harvest eggs from spawning cutthroat trout.

The eggs are used to raise small fish in hatcheries, which are then planted in various lakes and ponds within the cutthroat’s historic native range. This is all part of UDWR’s cutthroat conservation and restoration efforts.

Read the story in full here.