How Fly Fishing Practically Invented Social Distancing

Ever since the pandemic hit, anglers have cried for our right to recreate to be protected – and for good reason. Fishing is inherently a sport that requires distance, and in an era of social distancing, nothing is perhaps as perfect an escape than a day on the water.

Thankfully, this sentiment is shared by more mainstream publications, too. The Manual’s Mark Stock recently wrote a piece about how fly fishing practically invented the notion of social distancing. It’s one worth sharing with friends and family who are still feeling stir-crazy thanks to the pandemic.

Read it in full here.