Tying Tuesday: No Hackle Emerger

Emerger patterns are one of the absolute must-haves for any trout angler. In fact, I’d argue you could fish any hatch in North America with just emergers and cripples – but that’s a discussion for another day.

What we’re looking at here is a great pattern from Barry Ord Clarke. This no-hackle emerger is a unique spin on a classic style of fly, and while I haven’t fished this exact pattern, I’ve fished plenty like it. And, unsurprisingly, it’s an effective pattern.