Fashion Brand Supreme Bets on Fly Fishing
Cam Wolf writes in GQ about a bet on fly fishing and the outdoors by ultra-hip youth fashion brand Supreme. Supreme is collaborating with the North Face and creating cargo vests, floating key chains and caps with protective face masks. We’re guessing the target market is not expert fly fishers but, as we see all the time with financial and retirement planning ads, an attempt to market to “aspirational” buyers.
