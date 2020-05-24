Fly Fishing Show Launches YouTube Channel

The Fly Fishing Show has launched a new program of 100% fly-fishing ideas, news, interviews, products and destinations recorded live through Zoom, announced Ben Furimsky, President and CEO.

Live Zoom sessions can be viewed through the Fly Fishing Show’s Facebook page. Archived material may be viewed through the Fly Fishing Show’s social media channels: Facebook, Instagram, and the new YouTube channel.

The first Zoom chat was conducted with Rodrigo Perez from Untamed Angling and is now available online. Zoom interviews are hosted by Rob Giannino of Fly Fishing Journeys.

After launching the Zoom interview series, the need for a dedicated YouTube channel developed, according to Furimsky. YouTube Fly Fishing Show® videos may be viewed at https://www.youtube.com/c/theflyfishingshow.

“We’ll have interviews with select show vendors, manufacturers, lodges, celebrities and various conservation organizations throughout the year that will be conducted live on Facebook and posted on the Fly Fishing Show’s YouTube and Instagram channels,” he said.

“Current technology allows the Fly Fishing Show to support vendors through this challenging health crisis. Covid-19 has impacted travel and lodges, manufacturing, the local fly shop and so many small- to medium-sized businesses. In kicking off the Zoom interviews, we are focusing on how our show exhibitors are coping with the challenges they each face, putting things into perspective, and how they will work with The Fly Fishing Show in their plans,” Furimsky concluded.

Fly-fishers can follow The Fly Fishing Show and its Zoom series at:

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/c/theflyfishingshow

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/TheFlyFishingShow/

Instagram: @theflyfishingshow