5 Flies That Catch Trout Across the Rockies

As I get ready for summer fishing here in the Rockies, I’ve cleaned out my fly boxes and made sure I have things relatively organized. That got me thinking about which flies I need to tie more of, and which flies I’d fish if I could only pick a few to have in my box.

That line of thinking spawned this article for Hatch Magazine, wherein I detail my go-to flies that catch trout all across the Rockies – and beyond. Read it in full here.