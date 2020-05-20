Tell a Story With Your Photography

Everyone loves taking pictures while on the water, whether it’s of fish, the scenery, or your fishing buddies. But as a quick glance at Instagram shows, not everyone knows what they’re doing when it comes to photography.

That’s why I really love this piece from Louis Cahill. He’s an extremely talented photographer in his own right, and Louis offers some great tips to help you improve your photos on your next fly fishing trip.

Give this article a read here.