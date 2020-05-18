The Taimen of Siberia

Taimen are a fish on my bucket list, and I’m sure just about every other angler has them there, too. Taimen grow to immense sizes – according to Russian folklore, some weigh up to 200 pounds – but for Keith Rose-Innes, all he wanted was a fish over 6 feet long and denting the scales at 100 pounds.

The story he wrote about his 17-year trip to find and catch a taimen of that size is one of the best stories I’ve read in a long time. If you’re looking for any other excuses to head off to this remote part of the world in search of taimen, this article will do the trick.