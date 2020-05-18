All Oklahoma Fly Fishing Tournament

I’ve always loved informal fly fishing tournaments, and this one put on by a local Trout Unlimited chapter in Oklahoma is absolutely fantastic. Oklahoma isn’t the place you first think of when you hear “fly fishing.” However, the state has a surprising depth and variety to their fisheries.

As Kelly Bostian writes for the Tulsa World, the tournament requires anglers to catch 15 different species of fish in 15 weeks. 14 of those fish are required species, while the last spot can be filled by a number of “wild card” fish.

This sounds like an absolute blast of a tournament, and something I’d love to see here in my Rocky Mountains.