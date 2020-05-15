The Worst Place for a Mine in North America

Ted Williams has long track record of excellent, brutally honest examinations of important environmental topics, and his latest in Hatch Magazine is required reading for anyone who claims to love the outdoors.

The article deals with a proposed mine in the Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness in Minnesota, and why a mine in this swath of untrammeled land is such a terrible idea.

Give it a read. This is the most important thing you’ll read all week.