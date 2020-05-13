Get your Gear Ready for Trout Season

In Chris Hunt’s latest piece for Hatch Magazine, he offers up a must-read checklist of ways to ensure you’re ready for trout fishing in the Rockies. Chris and I share a common love for cutthroat, and in particular, the places in which they live. But there’s no sense in heading into the high country without your gear in working order.

With runoff thundering down my local rivers, now’s the time to get everything prepped for when the trout season really gets underway here in the West.