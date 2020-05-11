Michigan Guide Says Season Lost

As we’re all painfully aware, coronavirus has hit every industry in the world in one way or another. For Michigan fly fishing guide David McCool, the entire season is a loss.

This story ran in Crain’s Detroit Business, and is a stark reminder that we still have a long way to go as an angling community to get over the effects of this pandemic. Use this as a reminder to visit a local fly shop, book trips with local guides, and do anything else you can to support the fly fishing community.