Fishing and Coronavirus in Arizona

This story, from the Arizona Daily Star, is emblematic of what fly shops and outfitters across the country are facing – incredibly tough times, made a bit more bearable through the camaraderie of fly fishing.

Caitlin Schmidt did an outstanding job telling the story of Eric Loeffler, owner of the Tuscon, AZ, based Dry Creek Outfitters, and how he’s getting through the pandemic. It’s heartwarming to get the reminder that, despite the troubles we’re dealing with, there’s still plenty of good in the fly fishing community.