Yeti Debuts New Live Streams

Yeti is bringing a new meaning to the phrase “live stream.”

The company just debuted this page on their website – camera feeds that give you a live look-in – or live stream – on various rivers across North America. If you’re stuck inside and can’t get to a river, this is likely the next best thing.

At any rate, having these live streams playing in the background is a great way to break up the monotony of your Spotify playlists continually looping while you work.