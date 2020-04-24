Rent the Fly Fishing Film Tour

Normally, if you want to see the Fly Fishing Film Tour (F3T) you have to find it playing at a local fly shop or theater near you. This year, though, you have the option to rent it and watch it from the comfort of your living room. Since the current pandemic makes gatherings impossible, the showrunners at F3T decided to get creative in how they deliver their yearly content to people who haven’t yet had a chance to see it.

The week-long rental lasts from April 23 to the 30. On May 1, the entire F3T film is available for purchase. The one-week rental costs $5, and you can rent it here.