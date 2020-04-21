Casper Fly Shop Streaming Tying Lessons

I love Wyoming – both the empty stretches of prairie, and the people who make up the Cowboy State.

This story from Wyoming News Now just makes me love Wyoming that much more.

The Ugly Bug Fly Shop, based in Casper, is streaming fly tying lessons for kids during this pandemic. According to the article, the shop has been streaming fly tying videos for years, but this effort to do a stream dedicated juts for kids is entirely new.

“It’s really good to get a younger generation involved,” Corey Lincoln, fly fishing manager and guide at Ugly Bug, said.

