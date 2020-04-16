The Woolly Bugger Isn’t All That – Or Is It?

This great piece today comes to us from Kent Klewein, over at Gink & Gasoline. I love the editorial direction Louis Cahill takes his blog in, and that’s embodied in Klewein’s opening sentence: This isn’t Montana, you’re not Norman MacLean, and the Woolly Bugger isn’t all that.

This is a fun, interesting read about the Woolly Bugger and how it’s spawned such fervent adoration and criticism. Take a few minutes and read through the article here.