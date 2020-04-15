Orvis Supports Homeless During COVID-19

Orvis – a longtime leader in fly fishing innovation – is taking its collective talents as a company and applying them in unique ways to help communities during the current pandemic. According to this recent article from Orvis’ own Phil Monahan, Orvis is partnering up with local groups near its fulfillment center in Roanoke, VA, to manufacture medical-grade masks for the area’s homeless population.

This story – just like the one a while ago about Simms making medical gowns – is proof of the inherent goodness in us as a national community while we navigate an event that’s unprecedented in our lifetimes.

Read through the entire story here.