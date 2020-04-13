How to Fly Fish for Walleye at Night

The first walleye I ever caught came from the Missouri River, near Helena, Montana. I was with two buddies and we were trying to catch some of the 25-inch and bigger brown trout known to frequent the Missouri. My buddies both caught great browns that evening.

All I got was a walleye. But I got it on a fly, and kept it for good measure. Eating it helped lessen the sting of not catching a big trout.

So, when I saw this piece in Field & Stream, I knew I had to share it. Andrew Pegman gives readers tons of great tips on how to catch walleye at night – on the fly.

