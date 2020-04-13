Fly Fishing in The Economist

It’s not often that we see fly fishing stories run in publications like The Economist. So, when it happens, I tend to perk up and pay attention. This recent article, dubbed “A river runs through it” details how fly fishing is “a story of oscillating tensions between the masses and elite; tradition and innovation; regional against national concerns.”

You’ll have to register with your email address to read the article if you don’t already subscribe to The Economist. But it’s worth the few seconds it takes to register in order to read what ended up being a thoughtful piece.