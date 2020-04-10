Flymen Releases New Flies

This week Flymen Fishing Company launched new additions to their popular Blane Chocklett Signature Fly Collection, a specialty articulated fly range. Sometimes described as ‘swimbaits for fly fishermen,’ these lightweight, multi-sectioned flies swim and catch fish like no other fly.

Flymen announced the immediate availability of the new Chocklett’s Micro Changer and Chocklett’s Feather Changer, as well as the soon-to-be-available Chocklett’s Rubber Legs Changer and Chocklett’s Bugger Changer.

Of the new flies, all but the Feather Changer are micro-size Game Changer style flies. These micro-size flies had not been possible until Flymen’s recent development of their new tying system, the Chocklett’s Articulated Micro-Spine, which allows fly tyers to take the Game Changer style of fly tying to completely new territory. Fly tyers can take their trout fly tying and fishing to the next level with Chocklett’s Articulated Micro-Spine, which comes in 6 mm, 8 mm, and 6 mm Tail Shank lengths. The sky is the limit for realistically imitating insects, small baitfish, crustaceans, and other aquatic critters with never-before-possible lifelike movement.

“Since we first launched the Blane Chocklett Signature Fly Collection, many of our great customers have been reaching out to us asking when we would be expanding the range to include more fly patterns. We wanted to make sure we only provided the highest quality patterns, so we’ve been hard at work since then to make this a reality.” Said Martin Bawden, Founder & Head Product Designer of Flymen Fishing Company.

Chocklett’s Micro Changer

The new Chocklett’s Micro Changer won the coveted Best of Show – Freshwater Fly award at the International Fly Tackle Dealer Show in Denver, Colorado, which also had companies such as Montana Fly Company, Umpqua Feather Merchants, Aqua Flies, Fulling Mill, and more, represented at the show.

The Micro Changer is a small highly articulated baitfish pattern less than 2 inches long, with 7 articulated segments, something never before seen. The Micro Changer is extremely light and easy to cast, even on a 2 or 3 wt. fly rod for trout, but can also be used for targeting larger fish, such as lake striped bass, smallmouth and largemouth bass on an 7-8 wt., or saltwater species such as snook, false albacore, seatrout or redfish on an even stronger rod. Everything eats a 2″ bait!

Chocklett’s Feather Changer

The new Chocklett’s Feather Changer was the most highly requested pattern during the expansion of the Blane Chocklett Signature Fly Collection. This is a fly where “old school” feather flies meet “new school” Game Changer style articulated flies. Natural feathers make the Feather Changer incredibly light and easy to cast, and provide undulating movement in the water from even the slightest current. The lifelike action and profile provided by the highly articulated fly body triggers the predatory instincts of the fish you’re targeting. You can catch some seriously monster fish with the Feather Changer.

Chocklett’s Rubber Legs Changer

The new Chocklett’s Rubber Legs Changer is a micro rubber legs style fly on steroids tied with the the new Articulated Micro-Spine system. One of the most popular, effective forms of trout fly just got better. Rubber Legs style nymphs have become a staple go-to trout fly especially out West and Chocklett’s Rubber Legs Changer now ups the game by adding unprecedented lifelike movement from its highly articulated 5-segment body tied with the new Articulated Micro-Spine system and weighted with a Nymph-Head Evolution Stonefly tungsten beadhead so you can drop it into the feeding zone ASAP. The Rubber Legs Changer will be available soon.

Chocklett’s Bugger Changer

The new Chocklett’s Bugger Changer takes the most recognizable, iconic, and likely the most commonly fished freshwater streamer fly to the next level by adding multiple Micro-Spine articulations for lifelike movement. This highly articulated, 6-part woolly bugger attracts fish in fast or slow water, rivers, ponds, and lakes, in dirty water or spring creeks. It imitates crayfish, minnows, sculpin, leeches, and many other natural foods trout love.

The Woolly Bugger is a fly many anglers have long relied on as a do-it-all fly, but while the classic Woolly Bugger relies solely on the materials for movement, the all-new Bugger Changer adds full body articulations for ultra-lifelike movement and more fish in your net! The Bugger Changer will be available soon.

You can view the full Game Changer fly guide here.