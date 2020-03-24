Collectors help Preserve the Past

I’m a big fan of vintage fly gear. I own a fair number of old graphite rods, bamboo, and classic reels. A few years back, I even picked up an early-70s Hardy Princess at a pawn shop for $40.

So when I saw this story from Steve Woit in Hatch Magazine, I knew I had to run it. Woit takes readers on a journey through a variety of fly fishing collectors’ extraordinary assortments of old gear. And, as anyone who collects antiques know, a lot of their value comes from the stories associated with a given artifact.

These stories are the lifeblood of fly fishing. Thankfully, there are those out there still keeping those stories alive.

Read the story in its entirety here.