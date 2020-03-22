Garners Carp Dancer

This is the time of year where a lot of my fishing buddies leave me for carp. I get invited to join, but I just don’t really like carp fishing – especially when I can fish for trout, instead.

But, I don’t begrudge anyone who likes chasing carp on the fly, and that’s why I’m sharing this post from Louis Cahill, over at Gink and Gasoline. In the video in his post, you’ll learn how to tie a fly that’s a lock to net you some carp from your local waters.

