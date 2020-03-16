Coronavirus Leads to Event Cancellations and Postponements

Recommendations from health officials have caused organizers to cancel or postpone multiple fly fishing events around the US, including the Midwest Fly Fishing Expo, which was cancelled due to virus concerns. Orvis has cancelled their annual Orvis Guide Rendezvous, which was scheduled for later this month in Roanoke, Virginia.

Additionally, the 2020 Fly Fishing Expo of Long Island has been postponed.

If you know of additional event cancellations, please post them in the comments below or email the info to us at [email protected].