A Lifetime of Fly Fishing

With all the hullabaloo going on right now, I wanted to find a feel-good story to help remind us that there are silver linings to every storm (like the fact that I suspect most rivers will be fairly empty here in the near future…).

This story, from The Greene County Messenger in West Virginia, is about one man’s lifetime spent fly fishing. While there’s nothing incredibly remarkable in the story, I find the story itself important. It reminds us of the value of sharing these stories, of sharing our passion with others. Because without that, we will lose the future of this sport we’ve worked to hard to cultivate.