Throwback Thursday: Bill Dance Bloopers

I know Bill Dance isn’t a fly angler, but it’s hard to watch his bloopers and not remember the similar situations I’ve been in.

Not long ago, I slammed an old Winston 6’2wt WT in my buddy’s car door. The tip shattered, and I still haven’t gotten around to fixing it.

Anyways, the point is – watch these Bill Dance bloopers, laugh, and at the very least, be grateful we’re not throwing treble hooks on our flies.