Governors Asked to Save Steelhead and Salmon
Last week saw a potential move in a positive direction for salmon and steelhead recovery efforts in the Pacific Northwest. A large group of regional and local utility companies, along with conservation and transportation groups, penned a letter to the governors of Washington, Oregon, Idaho, and Montana, asking them to finally make real progress on salmon and steelhead recovery.
Read more about the letter, and why it’s making waves in the conservation community, here.
Tom Brokaw Receives Lefty Kreh Award
