Throwback Thursday: Fly Fishing in Scotland

Today’s Throwback Thursday video comes from the 1960s in Scotland. This is just flat-out fun footage, featuring old-school bamboo rods on Scottish rivers, where anglers target salmon, pike, trout, and grayling. In true old-school fashion, most anglers are even wearing tweed!

And tongue-in-cheek kidding aside, this is really a fascinating glimpse into the past. So pull up a chair, get comfortable, and watch this flick.