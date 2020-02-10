Movie Monday: The Best of Labrador River Fishing

It’s that time of year when we start planning trips, if only to ward off cabin fever. It’s been a cold, tough winter here in the Rockies, and I find myself dreaming of high-country adventures far more often than usual.

I reckon you’re in a similar situation. So, take a break from work and the detritus of regular life, and watch this brand-new flick from The New Fly Fisher. It’s a full-length show featuring the irresistible wonder and variety of fly fishing in Labrador.

Hopefully, this lifts your Monday up like it did mine.