Fishing Helps Youth Deal with Trauma
In a recent article for American Angler, Greg Robinson details a really intriguing group I’d never heard of before – On River Time. The group hosts a yearly camp for youth who’ve had traumatic experiences in their lives, using fly fishing a method of helping them cope.
Robinson’s piece is worth your time to read, especially on a Saturday when the weather is likely to keep most anglers inside instead of on the water.
Bahamas Back in Business After Dorian
