RIO Upgrades Tarpon Fly Lines

Anglers looking to step up their performance when tarpon fishing need look no further than RIO’s new DirectCore Tarpon line.

Following on from the success of RIO’s DirectCore Permit line and DirectCore Bonefish line, RIO introduces the DirectCore Tarpon line. The line features short, powerful front tapers to easily cast large flies and cope with typical saltwater winds, and a long back taper for stable casts at range, quick pickups, and 2nd shot casts to moving fish. The DirectCore Tarpon line has a mid-length head of around 40ft.

Each line is built on RIO’s low-stretch, low-memory DirectCore that is extremely easy to straighten and ensures that the fly line never retracts into coils on the water, yet retains the stiffness needed to cast in hot conditions. The DirectCore Tarpon line is available in 9 through 12-weight sizes and comes in a sea grass/orange/sand color scheme. Find them at your nearest RIO dealer for $119.99.

