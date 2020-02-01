Women’s Fly Tying Group in Bozeman

This story from the Bozeman Daily Chronicle is, I think, a great indication of just how far the sport of fly fishing has come in being inclusive to women.

Reporter Shaylee Ragar did a wonderful job telling part of the story of MT Fly Gals – a women’s fly fishing group in Bozeman. The group hosted a tying clinic, which attracted tiers of all ages and experience levels. I’d highly recommend reading through this piece – I think you’ll find it worth your time.