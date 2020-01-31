New Efforts Underway to Save Salmon, Steelhead

The four dams on the Lower Snake River have long been a hotly-contested issue between conservationists and the agriculture industry. For at least 30 years, the two sides have bickered over how to best preserve and replenish the rapidly-declining salmon and steelhead populations in the Columbia River Basin.

A recent episode of Morning Edition from NPR paints a decent picture of the fight to save salmon and steelhead, as well as new efforts underway in both Idaho and Washington to preserve these fish.

Listen to the episode below, and take time to read through this article as well.