I need to preface today’s Throwback Thursday video with this: if you ever thought you were a good fly tier, think again.

In this amazing old film from 1955, we get to see an elderly woman (who looks to be in her late 60s) tie a salmon fly streamer with no vise. She does it all by hand, and the fly is then used on the River Tweed in Scotland.

Sit back and enjoy this truly remarkable glimpse back in time.