Gray’s Sporting Journal Best of 2020

Gray’s Sporting Journal is a leading voice in the sporting world, and if you’ve ever glanced through a copy of the magazine, it’s easy to see why. They really only publish the best of the best. So, when they announce their annual picks for best gear, I tend to pay attention. The folks who put this magazine together know their sports inside and out. I’ve been fortunate enough to work with a few of them, and they’re all more knowledgeable about fly fishing than I think I ever will be.

So, take a few minutes and browse through Gray’s Best of 2020 fly fishing gear.