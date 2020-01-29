The Prince Family Tree

The prince nymph is one of the oldest, most reliable trout flies around. I was five years old when I started fly fishing, and I distinctly remember combing through my dad’s fly box and always stopping on the rows of prince nymphs. Even to a person, they look good.

That’s the basis for a recent column by Ken McCoy, over at American Angler. He even starts out with an anecdote about his dad’s fly boxes, just like I did (though that’s purely a coincidence, I promise).

Anyways, this is a unique column that takes a fresh look at an old fly. I think you’ll enjoy it.